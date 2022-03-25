UrduPoint.com

PTI Leaders Review Arrangements For Public Gathering

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday reviewed arrangements at the venue of largest public meeting "Ammar bil Maroof" at Parade Ground

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan, Additional Secretary General PTI MNA Aamer Mehmood Kiani and others leaders were visited Parade Ground.

During visit, they reviewed the overall arrangements at Parade ground for the PTI biggest public rally to be held on March 27.

