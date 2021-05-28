UrduPoint.com
PTI Leaders Stage Protest Against Police For Its Alleged Connivance With Criminal Elements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:34 PM

PTI leaders stage protest against police for its alleged connivance with criminal elements

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad chapter staged a protest against Hyderabad police for its alleged connivance with the criminal elements involved in the illicit trade of narcotics, mainpuri, gutka and moonshine liquor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad chapter staged a protest against Hyderabad police for its alleged connivance with the criminal elements involved in the illicit trade of narcotics, mainpuri, gutka and moonshine liquor.

A tableau was also staged on the occasion depicting the alleged collusion between the police and such outlaws.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi said the sale of narcotics, mainpuri, gutka and liquor was being carried out publicly without any fear of the law.

He said the police were beneficiaries of those rackets owing to which they rarely took action against such elements.

"The police takes extortion from the drug peddlers who are given liberty to sell the narcotics items," he alleged.

Qureshi went on to allege that the police officers were posted in Hyderabad as per the whims of the local MNAs and MPAs of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and in return those officers bribed the politicians with their ill-gotten money.

He lamented that the drugs had been causing deaths besides spoiling the future of the young generation.

The PTI's local leader Ali Hingoro and others also expressed their views at the protest.

