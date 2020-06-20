PTI leaders take strong exception to press conference by PPP Chairman

Senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) belonging to Sindh have taken strong exception to the press conference conducted by PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari this afternoon and cited it an amateurish attempt to discredit the opponents

MNA Aftab Siddiqui said PPP for the third consecutive time projected figures that were absolutely against the facts and contrary to the allocations actually made under the Federal budget for 2020-2021.

"Factually COVID-19 fund was accorded top priority in the budget for forthcoming financial year and this particularly included Rs.1200 billion Stimulus Package for its control and management," said the MPA from Karachi.

Siddiqui said Sindh holds the optimum share in the funds announced for the people, from across the country, affected due to the viral infection and perhaps the fact is a cause of concern for those frequently using "Sindh Card" for their own benefit.

Reiterating that federal government has allocated Rs.70 billion for special development programs in face of pandemics and natural calamities, he said another Rs.10 billion have been earmarked for needed relief in agriculture sector, including measures required to handle locust attack He in this context mentioned that largest share under the Ehsaas Cash Relief Program has been offered to the deservants belonging to Sindh that not only reflected sincerity of federal government but also the fact as how they had been constantly ignored by PPP ruling the province for past 12 consecutive years.

MPA Aftab Siddiqui asked PPP chairman to share details of what his party may have done for critically needed development projects in Karachi, the commercial hub that also happens to be the major source of revenue generation for the provincial government.

"Provincial government has largely ignored COVID-19 as well as the agriculture sector in the budget for 2020-2021," he said adding that on the contrary the federal budget was mainly focused on empowerment of poorest of the poor.

He alleged that PPP, despite its repeated claims, had never been interested to improve the living conditions of the masses that is well evident through steady surge in the instances of rabies induced deaths across the province.

"Absence of clean water and sanitation, poor status of healthcare facilities, lack of merit, rampant inadequacies in education and vocational training and deficiencies in social cum economic sectors in our province are facts that can not be denied," said MNA Siddiqui.

He further commented that 18th amendment in the constitution has turned to be a shelter for the wrong doings of PPP government and was therefore being defended by it.

PTI parliamentary leader, Halim Adil Shaikh termed the press conference by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari a pack contradictions meant to neutralize the achievements of PTI government in winning over the hearts of masses in Sindh.