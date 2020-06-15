UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Leaders Term Federal Budget 'people-friendly'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

PTI leaders term federal budget 'people-friendly'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :City-chapter leaders of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) on Monday termed the Federal budget 2020-21 as 'people-friendly.

Talking to APP,Vice President PTI Rawalpindi City Mian Imran Hayat said despite economic crunch and a number of domestic and international challenges,the government has announced the business and people-friendly budget.

He hailed step of the government for not imposing any new tax despite prevailing COVID-19 outbreak across the globe and demanded to increase the salaries of doctors and paramedical staff as they were playing an imperative role during the crises.

President PTI traders wing Shahid Qayyum Mughal said a balanced budget has been given by the government during prevailing situation, adding extension given to the construction sector scheme up to June 2021,relief in condition of CNIC for purchasing up to one hundred thousands which was earlier fifty thousand was laudable.

He also praised the reduction in tax on raw materials from 5.5 % to 2% while issuance of tax refunds was also a commendable step of the PTI government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Business Budget Rawalpindi June From Government

Recent Stories

RTA employs AI in taxis to curb spread of COVID-19

1 minute ago

Supreme Council of National Defence College holds ..

31 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Discusses with UNRWA Commissioner-Gen ..

51 minutes ago

OPPO Launches All-round Flagship Find X2 Pro with ..

54 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance, Twitter organise social med ..

1 hour ago

Data-powered governments are more agile and succes ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.