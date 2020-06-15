PTI leaders term federal budget 'people-friendly'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :City-chapter leaders of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) on Monday termed the Federal budget 2020-21 as 'people-friendly.

Talking to APP,Vice President PTI Rawalpindi City Mian Imran Hayat said despite economic crunch and a number of domestic and international challenges,the government has announced the business and people-friendly budget.

He hailed step of the government for not imposing any new tax despite prevailing COVID-19 outbreak across the globe and demanded to increase the salaries of doctors and paramedical staff as they were playing an imperative role during the crises.

President PTI traders wing Shahid Qayyum Mughal said a balanced budget has been given by the government during prevailing situation, adding extension given to the construction sector scheme up to June 2021,relief in condition of CNIC for purchasing up to one hundred thousands which was earlier fifty thousand was laudable.

He also praised the reduction in tax on raw materials from 5.5 % to 2% while issuance of tax refunds was also a commendable step of the PTI government.