PTI leaders to deliberate preparations for long march tomorrow

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi says that they will return only after taking the date for the next general election and the entire nation is ready for it.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2022) PTI Lahore and Gujranwala leaders will hold meeting to discuss preparation for long march to be launched from Wazirabad on Thursday (tomorrow).

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said a meeting of the workers responsible for Lahore and Gujranwala division will take place. He said the senior leadership of the party would hold meeting after the meeting of the division level leaders.

He said that the protests against the attempt on party chief Imran Khan's life in Wazirabad continue across the country as the FIR registered on the case is "not acceptable". He said that the FIR against the assassination bid should be as per the demands of the victim.

Qureshi said that all their focus is on the FIR, which was registered without listening to what the complainant had to say.

Qureshi said, "Justice cannot be served till [Interior Minister] Rana Sanaullah remains on his post,".