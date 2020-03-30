PTI leaders urge Sindh govt to immediately distribute ration among daily wagers

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter leaders Haleem Adil Sheikh and Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Monday urged the provincial government to immediately distribute ration bags among needy facing difficulties due to the lockdown and to ensuring corona virus testing in the government hospitals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter leaders Haleem Adil Sheikh and Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Monday urged the provincial government to immediately distribute ration bags among needy facing difficulties due to the lockdown and to ensuring corona virus testing in the government hospitals.

Addressing a joint presser at the residence of Haleem Adil Sheikh, both the leaders also offered the provincial government for any kind of cooperation needed in this difficult hour.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the first corona virus case was reported on February 26 and since then 25 meetings had been held over the issue.

Sheikh urged the Sindh government to ensure that corona virus test should be conducted in all the government hospitals across the province.

He said the government should also immediately initiate distribution of ration bags among the daily wagers and needy who were facing the difficulties due to the province-wide lockdown.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced relief package of Rs. 12 billion.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi on the occasion said the people were in panic as to how long the lockdwon imposed by the provincial govt would continue.

They were worried about their jobs their businesses etc. The government should make efforts to provide them social security. He said quarantine facilities should be established at district levels.

Naqvi said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah should make a plan for each week and share it with people. Alongwith shutting businesses the government should come up with some social security planning for masses, he added.

He recalled that the decision of imposing lockdown in the province was taken at the meeting presided over by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor house, which was attended by both the major parties; PTI representatives of Federal government and ruling party of province PPP. It was also decided to provide social security of daily wagers and beside not to allow anyone to create panic among the masses.

He said they had also expressed their concerns over law and order situation that might arise due to the lockdown.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi appealed to the provincial government to allow pharmacies and medical stores to remain open for 24 hours.

He regretted that lockdown was not being implemented effectively. He appealed the public to stay home with their children.