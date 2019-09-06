PTI leaders visit martyrs' homes on Defence Day

The leaders of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday visited the homes of martyrs on Defence and Martyrs Day to pay tributes to their sacrifices for the motherland

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The leaders of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) on Friday visited the homes of martyrs on Defence and Martyrs Day to pay tributes to their sacrifices for the motherland.

A three-member delegation comprising party's Central Secretary General Amir Mehmood Kiani, Senior Leader Dr. Babar Awan and Vice President Zahid Hussain Kazmi visited the home of Col Sohail Abid Shaheed and paid homage to his parents and family members.

They conveyed the message of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to the family members of Col Sohail Abid and also presented a special gift, Quran-e-Hakeem to wife of the shaheed and bouquet to the children.

Living nations always keep their heroes remembered, they said.

Amir Mehmood Kiani said those who rendered supreme sacrifices in line of their duty to defend the homeland were true heroes of the nation.

He said, the entire nation presents salute to the unforgettable sacrifices presented by the martyrs. Defense of the country was in strong hands, he added.

He said, the entire nation was united and prepared to thwart the enemy designs against Pakistan.

Enemy's conspiracy against Pakistan would be frustrated at any cost, he added.

He said, the country's future was very bright despite the changing world situation and the enemy plans.

Dr. Babar Awan said the soldiers of Pakistan were defending the borders of the country and remain alert at night when the entire nation enjoys a sound sleep.

He said, due to sacrifices of the martyrs, the plans of the enemies of Pakistan were foiled.

He said, the nation paid tributes to the families of the martyrs for the sacrifices they rendered.

He said, the officers and Jawans of Pakistan Army had been rendering supreme sacrifices to protect lives of 220 million Pakistanis.

Zahid Kazmi on the occasion said, the nation is grateful to the families of the martyrs.

The nation is proud of the families of all martyrs. Today is the day to pay tribute to ghazis and martyrs, he said.

Zahid Kazmi said the sacrifices of the martyrs would never be forgotten.

Wife of Col Sohail Abid on this occasion said, "We are grateful to the prime minister for sending a special message on Defence and Martyrs Day. "