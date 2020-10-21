UrduPoint.com
PTI Leaders Visit Stricken Building In Gulshan-e-Iqbal

Wed 21st October 2020 | 02:03 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Haleem Adil Shaikh, Alamghir Khan and others visited a four-storey building reportedly damaged by an explosion near Maskan Chowrangi, Gulistan-e-Iqbal area of the city

They met victims and residents living in the surroundings of the ill-fated building and expressed their deep grief over the loss of lives and those who injured in the incident.

He urged the provincial government to compensate the victims as the compensation was given to the victims of the airplane crash.

He said that injured people should be provided with immediate medical assistance.

