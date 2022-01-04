UrduPoint.com

PTI Leader's Wife And Brother Killed In Road Accident.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 07:21 PM

PTI leader's wife and brother killed in road accident.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's leader Mir Attique Ur Rehman faced a demise as his wife and a brother died in a road accident on Tuesday, police said

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's leader Mir Attique Ur Rehman faced a demise as his wife and a brother died in a road accident on Tuesday, police said.

Police said that a jeep fell 200 meters down from the road at Batal village, some 50 kilometers from here leaving Mir Attique's wife and brother Mir Khalil ur Rehman dead on the spot while wife of his deceased brother and driver critically injured in the accident and were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Muzaffarabad.

The police informed that the family was on their way to attend a funeral in their native village Batal where vehicle met accident.

Prime Minister AJK Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi in a statement has expressed deep sorrow and condolence over the tragic deaths of Mir Attique's wife and brother.

