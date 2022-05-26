PTI leadership avoids negotiations, instigates crowd for violence: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership instead of holding negotiations was instigating the crowd gathered for the march to perpetrate violence in the capital.

The Minister urged the negotiation team of PTI to come forward for dialogue instead of burning government properties.

While taking to media persons flanked by Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and MNA Khalid Hussain Magsi of Balochistan Awami Party, he said the government had followed the directions of the apex court but unfortunately the PTI workers set trees, green belts and vehicles on fire.

He said the apex court had issued directions to hold dialogue between PTI and the government but Imran Khan instigated his workers crowd to reach the D-Chowk which was a clear violation of the court's orders.

"The government has removed all the barriers as per the directions of the Supreme Court and is waiting for the PTI team to initiate negotiations," he added.

Ayaz Sadiq said that the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration was contacting the negotiation team of PTI but all its members instead of coming to the table had switched off their cellphones.

"If PTI wants to protect the life and property of the masses then its team should stay here for dialogue," he said.

Ayaz Sadiq concluded that the government team nominated for negotiations had the complete mandate to hold talks with the PTI team.

Maulana Asad Mahmood while chipping in the media talk regretted that the PTI protestors were roaming into the Capital streets and creating unrest by setting trees and vehicles at fire.

The government team came here to negotiate with the PTI team in compliance with the apex court's orders but unfortunately they did not wait for 15 minutes and walked out, he added.

He said PTI should come and negotiate with the government team for holding a public meeting in the Federal capital as per their democratic right to protest.

Due to PTI's "bloody march" the exams of students were suspended, and the entire country was shutdown, he added.

The government, he said was ready to grant permission to PTI to hold a public meeting if it do not take law into hands.

Member National Assembly Khalid Hussain Magsi said at a time when the country was facing multiple challenges on national and international front the PTI wanted to divert public attention from important issues.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said the Indian occupant regime penalised the Hurriyet leader while blatantly flouting the law. The PTI instead of uniting the nation to unanimously raise voice for Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Yasin Malik turned the country into epicenter of violence, he added.

It was being perpetrated at the moment when national cohesion was must to raise Yasin Malik's plight before the world, the Minister observed.