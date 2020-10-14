PTI leadership believes in democratic thinking: Faisal Javed

Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership believed in democratic thinking and it would never hinder any democratic process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership believed in democratic thinking and it would never hinder any democratic process.

Talking to a private news channel,he said"It is the beauty of democracy to hold peaceful rallies but any statement that spreads chaos in the country or contributes to the deterioration of law and order will not be acceptable.

"Responding to a question,he said that the issuance of NOC for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies was an administrative step which required time but the PTI Government would nevertheless extend all possible cooperation.

Senator said since the formation of the PTI Government we have not obstructed any democratic rallies. It was a different matter that we faced many difficulties during our rallies in past regimes.