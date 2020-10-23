PTI leadership believes in practical measures : Amjad Khan

Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Amjad Ali Khan Naizi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking the country towards development and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Amjad Ali Khan Naizi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking the country towards development and prosperity.

Talking to APP, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking the steps that had not been taken in the past for welfare of the people.

He said PTI leadership was aware of the problems of people and striving to resolve them as soon as possible.

The MNA said that PTI leadership believed in practical measures.

The PTI government under the leadership of Imran Khan was carrying out record development projects in the country, he said, adding that the opposition should play its due role for strengthening democratic process in the country.

He said the government was taking steps to uplift remote areas and fair distribution of the development funds had been ensured.

Replying to a question, he said the expectations of the nation would be fulfilled by the government and people would see real change in the country.