PTI Leadership Believes In Supremacy Of Law: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 10:53 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its leadership believed in supremacy of law, democracy, justice, transparency and provision of rights to the people

"We want to have such a transparent system in Pakistan that is truly governed by the rule of law and guarantees supremacy of the Constitution in all circumstances," he said in a statement after visiting the Adiala Jail.

Gandapur said that legal action should be taken against those responsible for May 9 incidents.

He said the PTI was fighting for the rights of the people. "We want a Pakistan that was dreamed by Allama Iqbal. Our forefathers have made a lot of sacrifices for this country, and that's why it is the first responsibility of all of us to strive for its survival and integrity."

Gandapur said that being the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he would raise his voice for the rights of the province.

As regards the priorities of his government, the chief minister said that maintaining law and order in the province would be his top priority.

Eradication of poverty, employment opportunities, and provision of facilities to the common man, supremacy of law and justice, improvement of health, education and other sectors of social services as well as rehabilitation of infrastructure were also among the priorities of his government.

The chief minister announced that Sahat Insaf Card would be restored on the 1st of Ramazan. About 0.85 million deserving households listed under the Ehsaas Programme and Benazir Income Support Programme, would be provided with Rs 10,000 per family in a transparent manner, and that process would also be started on Ramazan 1, he added.

Similarly, more than 100,000 families who were not listed under Ehsaas and BISP for any reason, but are below the poverty line, would also be provided with Rs 10,000 per family, he said.

He maintained that concerted efforts would be made to ensure implementation of price lists mechanism.

