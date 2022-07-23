The provincial leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday condoled on the death of mother of Advisor to KP Chief Minister for Excise Khaliq Ur Rehman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :The provincial leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday condoled on the death of mother of Advisor to KP Chief Minister for Excise Khaliq Ur Rehman.

On the second day of the funeral, former Defense Minister and Provincial President PTI Pervaiz Khattak, and provincial ministers including Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Kamran Bangash, and large number of party workers and social activists visited Dak Ismail Khel and offered fateha for the departed soul.

They also prayed for granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.