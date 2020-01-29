UrduPoint.com
PTI Leadership Decides To Issue Show-cause Notices To Dissident MPAs: Information Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:39 PM

PTI leadership decides to issue show-cause notices to dissident MPAs: Information Minister

Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai here Wednesday said that PTI leadership has taken the decision to issue show-cause notices to some dissident MPAs for violating party discipline

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai here Wednesday said that PTI leadership has taken the decision to issue show-cause notices to some dissident MPAs for violating party discipline.

Talking to media persons after attending Jumaat-e-Islami sponsored APC here at Almarkaz Al Islami, the Information Minister said Pakistan Tahrik-e-Inaf was a national party and all decisions were taken by the party central leadership.

The minister explained that loyalty and commitment of the party members were best judged after the dissidents removed from the office he was holding.

He recalled that he stood with the party after he was sacked from the cabinet during previous tenure of PTI government and accepted all decisions of the party leadership with open heart. The Information Minister hinted extension in provincial cabinet by next week.

To a question about shortage of funds of universities in the province, the minister said the provincial government was well-aware of their financial problems and efforts would be made to resolve it at the earliest. "The universities have increased their expenses manifolds whereas no enhancement was made to enhance its revenue sources," he explained.

