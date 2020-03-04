UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Leadership Discusses Issues Related To Party Organization

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 08:18 PM

PTI leadership discusses issues related to party organization

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Deputy Secretary General Ejaz Rafi Butt Wednesday met PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee and discussed issues of mutual interest including party organization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Deputy Secretary General Ejaz Rafi Butt Wednesday met PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee and discussed issues of mutual interest including party organization.

PTI Central Secretary Overseas Dr Abudullah Riar and Central Vice President Umar Sarfaraz Cheema were also present on the occasion, a press release said.

Nyazee said PTI had become the largest and most dynamic political party in the country.

He further said the party was seeking to strengthen the democratic culture of consultative and collective decision-making mechanism, which would assist the government in ensuring good governance in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government

Recent Stories

Zayed University sets up distance learning facilit ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;Ankabut&#039; network fully prepared to ensu ..

36 minutes ago

Chief of the Naval Staff Chairs Bahria University ..

48 minutes ago

Swat Expressway Phase-I to be opened by June this ..

3 minutes ago

Senate body recommends to fix wheat support price ..

3 minutes ago

ANP nominates member KP council

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.