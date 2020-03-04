PTI leadership discusses issues related to party organization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Deputy Secretary General Ejaz Rafi Butt Wednesday met PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee and discussed issues of mutual interest including party organization.

PTI Central Secretary Overseas Dr Abudullah Riar and Central Vice President Umar Sarfaraz Cheema were also present on the occasion, a press release said.

Nyazee said PTI had become the largest and most dynamic political party in the country.

He further said the party was seeking to strengthen the democratic culture of consultative and collective decision-making mechanism, which would assist the government in ensuring good governance in the country.