PTI leadership discusses strategy for Hazara province

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :PTI leadership of Hazara division Wednesday met under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati at his residence and discussed the issue of the proposed Hazara province .

Federal Minister Omer Ayub Khan, Federal Parliamentary Secretary Saleh Muhammad Khan, Prince Nawaz Khan Alai, Chairman NA Standing Committee on IT Ali Khan Jadoon, provincial minister for food Qalandar Khan Lodhi, Akbar Ayub, MPA Deedar Khan, Mufti Ubaidullah, former provincial minister Yousuf Ayub Khan, Chairman Dedek Committee Haripur Arshad Ayub Khan have participated in the meeting.

The participants underlined the need of a strategy to present a resolution for the creation of Hazara province in KPK assembly, national assembly, and senate of PakistanThey also discussed legal and constitutional amendment for the new province and unanimously decided for the need of a comprehensive plan for the creation Hazara province.