PTI Leadership Gather To Deliberate On Political Situation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 10:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi chaired a high level meeting to discuss the party affairs here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Minister for Information & Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and President PTI Central Punjab Ejaz Chaudhry attended the meeting.

