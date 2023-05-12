UrduPoint.com

PTI Leadership Go Underground Fearing Legal Action

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 09:28 PM

PTI leadership go underground fearing legal action

The local leadership of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has gone underground fearing legal action and arrest after the destruction and ransacking of the government properties in the province

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The local leadership of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has gone underground fearing legal action and arrest after the destruction and ransacking of the government properties in the province.

Police on Friday raided the houses of PTI leadership including Asad Qaisar, Shahram Tarakai, Abdul Karim, Haji Rangreez, Aqibullah but found them missing.

Cases have been registered against PTI workers for blocking motorways and vandalism.

It may be mentioned that so far 81 PTI workers have been arrested among which 61 have been shifted to Haripur Jail.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jail Haripur May Government

Recent Stories

Punjab sports contingents continue preparations fo ..

Punjab sports contingents continue preparations for National Games under the aeg ..

54 seconds ago
 RAK Ceramics reports AED80 million in quarterly ne ..

RAK Ceramics reports AED80 million in quarterly net profit

14 minutes ago
 PBF demands growth oriented budget for next fiscal ..

PBF demands growth oriented budget for next fiscal year

2 minutes ago
 US Govt. to Run $1.5Trln Budget Deficit This Fisca ..

US Govt. to Run $1.5Trln Budget Deficit This Fiscal Year - Congressional Budget ..

3 minutes ago
 Stocks mixed as traders weigh inflation, China tal ..

Stocks mixed as traders weigh inflation, China talks and debt

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding upcoming imm ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding upcoming immunization campaign

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.