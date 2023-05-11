UrduPoint.com

PTI Leadership Goes Underground To Avoid Legal Action

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023

PTI leadership goes underground to avoid legal action

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has gone underground after police initiated actions against the workers and leaders involved in the destruction and ransacking of the government properties in the province.

Some of the PTI local leaders who incited their workers through video messages and did not show up in their presence have now vanished after police actions and in fear of arrest.

According to some experts on current affairs, one of the reasons for the escalation in the scale of damages to government property was that the PTI leadership was hiding from the scene and workers had gone unbridled to attack everything that came into their path.

A senior journalist said the PTI protest was an attack against the state as they were ruining everything in their way and the leadership was watching this mayhem somewhere on the tv screen.

He said every leader of the PTI must be bought before the justice for explaining his position.

Sources in the police said that all the office bearers of PTI have switched off their mobile phone and left no other source of contact to avoid legal action.

It said that the PTI leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also disconnected all their social media links.

