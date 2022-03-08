UrduPoint.com

PTI Leadership Meets NA Speaker, Discuss Current Political Situation

The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here on Tuesday met with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and discussed the current political situation including the opposition's no-confidence move

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here on Tuesday met with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and discussed the current political situation including the opposition's no-confidence move.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal Ministers Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Murad Saeed, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, and leader of the House in the Senate Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem .

During the meeting, the PTI leadership devised a plan of action to foil the opposition's no-confidence motion.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies were united to foil the opposition's no-confidence motion, the participants of the meeting observed.

