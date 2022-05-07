UrduPoint.com

PTI Leadership Misleading People About Ouster From Power: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2022 | 09:23 PM

PTI leadership misleading people about ouster from power: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was misleading people about their ouster from the power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was misleading people about their ouster from the power.

Talking to ptv, he said despite the negating of national security institutions that no conspiracy was hatched against the PTI government but its leadership was not ready to accept it at any cost.

Kaira said Imran Khan was using indecent language against others during his speeches which was condemnable, adding the present government do not want to reply him in same style.

The SAPM said Imran Khan was alleging baseless allegations against his political opponents, adding the PTI had been facing badly defeat in recent bye elections.

Replying to a question, he said the present government would try to take on-board thePTI about introducing electoral reforms.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira Same Turkish Lira From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited PTV

Recent Stories

Blinken Accuses Russia of Misinterpreting History ..

Blinken Accuses Russia of Misinterpreting History to Justify Special Operation i ..

5 minutes ago
 UN food agency urges reopening of Ukraine's Odesa ..

UN food agency urges reopening of Ukraine's Odesa ports to avert global hunger c ..

5 minutes ago
 Khawaja Saad visits Faisalabad railway station

Khawaja Saad visits Faisalabad railway station

8 minutes ago
 Croatia Confirms Detention of National by Russian ..

Croatia Confirms Detention of National by Russian Forces in Mariupol - State Med ..

8 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather to prevail in Balochistan

Hot, dry weather to prevail in Balochistan

8 minutes ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.