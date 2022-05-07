PTI leadership misleading people about ouster from power: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was misleading people about their ouster from the power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was misleading people about their ouster from the power.

Talking to ptv, he said despite the negating of national security institutions that no conspiracy was hatched against the PTI government but its leadership was not ready to accept it at any cost.

Kaira said Imran Khan was using indecent language against others during his speeches which was condemnable, adding the present government do not want to reply him in same style.

The SAPM said Imran Khan was alleging baseless allegations against his political opponents, adding the PTI had been facing badly defeat in recent bye elections.

Replying to a question, he said the present government would try to take on-board thePTI about introducing electoral reforms.