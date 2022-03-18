UrduPoint.com

PTI Leadership Mulls Over Legal Action Against Dissidents

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2022 | 02:12 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened meeting at his residence at Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2022) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has convened an important meeting at his Bani Gala residence to discuss the political situation of the country.

The sources said that the PTI leadership and Federal ministers have also reached there to attend the session.

According to the sources, Current political situation came under discussion during the session. The participants mulled over the legal action against dissident assembly. Government’s future course of action also came under discussion during the session.

The development took place after 24 MNAs were reported at Sindh House and Raja Raza, the member of Tareen group, also confirmed it. Many other dissidents demanded security and protection on the day of voting on no-trust-motion.

>