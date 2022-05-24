UrduPoint.com

PTI Leadership Only Wants To Create Anarchy, Chaos In Country: Ali Gohar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 11:50 AM

PTI leadership only wants to create anarchy, chaos in country: Ali Gohar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior leader Ali Gohar Baloch Tuesday said that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands as peaceful protest is everyone's right but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership wants to create anarchy and chaos in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that coalition government would complete its constitutional term and elections would be held on time after introducing electoral reforms in the country.

He said that the politics of Imran Khan is on the verge of collapse, adding now using innocent youth to sabotage the peace of country in the name of march and public meetings is highly condemnable.

Ali Gohar said that the protest rallies of Imran Khan would not be able to weak the present government as PTI has no foundation and based on false narratives.

Replying a question, he said the government is ready for holding talks with opposition on major issues, including electoral reforms, but they should avoid harming country's image by their self-interests based propaganda.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz March Muslim Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt starts sealing exit, entry points of Lahore

Govt starts sealing exit, entry points of Lahore

6 minutes ago
 Expansion Of Interview Waiver Eligibility For Visa ..

Expansion Of Interview Waiver Eligibility For Visa Applicants From Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy Islamabad Announces Arrival Of Ambass ..

U.S. Embassy Islamabad Announces Arrival Of Ambassador Donald Blome

11 minutes ago
 vivo Announced an Exciting Short Film Project with ..

Vivo Announced an Exciting Short Film Project with An Ace Director Hamza Lari in ..

16 minutes ago
 Islamabad Azadi march: Police launch brutal crackd ..

Islamabad Azadi march: Police launch brutal crackdown on PTI leaders, workers

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.