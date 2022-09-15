PTI leadership playing dangerous game to regain power: Mian Javed Latif

Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League- (Nawaz) leader Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leadership was playing a dangerous game to regain power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League- (Nawaz) leader Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leadership was playing a dangerous game to regain power.

Imran Khan was removed through a constitutional no-confidence vote, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Imran Khan had no role in the assembly after no-confidence vote, he added.

The PTI leader was trying to create unrest in the country to achieve the vested interest, he said.

He warned that PTI leadership from spreading chaos in Pakistan.

The federal minister said that coalition government was trying to streamline the system.

He said that all out efforts were being made to help address the issues of flood-stricken people.

He advised the leadership of PTI to visit flood-torn areas and work for vulnerable people waiting for food items, tents, and medicine.

He said that incumbent government was utilizing all available resources to provide all required facilities to flood victims.