PTI Leadership Present Written Memorandum To UN Observers Against Indian Violations Of HR In Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 01:20 AM

PTI leadership present written memorandum to UN observers against Indian violations of HR in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders on Friday met United Nations observers on Kashmir and presented a written memorandum against the Indian violations of human rights in Kashmir.

The four-member delegation of PTI was led by Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee, which included Central Secretary General Aamir Mahmood Kayani, Central Additional Secretary General Dr Abul Hassan Ansari and Information Secretary Ahmed Jawad.

The delegation presented a memorandum against the Indian aggression on the Line of Control and the permanent occupation of Kashmir. The memorandum was sent to the United Nations Secretary General, said a press release issued here by PTI Central Media department.

The memorandum declared Indian actions were danger for the peace and security of the region.

The memorandum laid down special emphasis given to the rights of Kashmiris and their autonomy under the light of UN resolutions. It also mentioned the illegal communication blackout of Kashmir in detail.

Later, PTI strongly condemned India's efforts to unlawfully occupy the Kashmir valley permanently by changing its constitutional status in a massive public protest held at D Chowk.

Addressing the protest participants, Chief Organizer, PTI, Saifullah Khan Nyazee said that Kashmir's paradise Valley had become a jail cell today. He said that we stand united to express solidarity with the sisters who are dragged out of their homes on the streets and face resurrection in Kashmir through the hands of Indian Government.

He slammed Bharatiya Janata Party for bullying and cowardly making a shameful attempt to permanently occupy Kashmir by canceling Article 370 unilaterally.

Nyazee said that the embarrassing Indian move of August 5, 2019 had put the whole world's peace at risk, as it had not just violated bilateral treaties between India and Pakistan but infact trashed all United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He said that the embarrassing Indian move of August 5 not only broke Pak-India bilateral agreements but also trashed UN resolutions.

Kashmir had practically separated from India after the foolish decision of Modi government, he added.

Nyazee criticized political opponents who were indulged in point scoring rather than becoming the voice of Kashmiris.

He said that Muslims fought wars not on the basis of just wealth or war equipment, but they were based on faith and belief in Allah. A nation dedicated to martyrdom cannot lay down its arms against Hindu extremists. The future of Kashmir can no longer be left to the UN's resolutions alone.

He said that those involve in carrying internal and external attacks against the forces of Pakistan do not know that their end was imminent.

Additional Secretary General Dr. Abul Hassan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab, Ijaz Chaudhry, Barrister Mohammad Sultan, Shoaib Siddiqui, Shahbaz Gul Shinwari, Fatehullah, Hurriyat leader Manzoor Gilani and Abdul Hameed Lone also addressed the protest gathering.

