PTI leadership rejects PPP, PML-N demands for NRO: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected demands of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, for national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

Talking to a news channel program, he said the leaders of PPP and PML-N, had a history of demanding NRO from the past leaderships but this time, their wish had been rejected by present ruler of the country.

The Opposition parties were trying to call APC but they would fail in their designs, he added.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto the founder of PPP and Nawaz Sharif, representing PML-N, had been the part of Cabinets, with support of General (Retd), Ayub Khan and General (Retd) Zia ul Haq.

While, the present leadership who was the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), came into power after the twenty two year long struggle and support of the people of Pakistan, he stated.

Senator Faisal said that Imran Khan would never compromise with such leaders involved in money laundering and corruption cases.

To a question about calling APC, he said the entire exercise of Opposition was a blatant attempt to get rid of the corruption and money laundering cases.

The PTI government came into power after heavy mandate of the people, he said adding that elimination of menace of corruption from the society, was the manifesto of the ruling party.