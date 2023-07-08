PTI leadership running away from accountability: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira Saturday while criticizing the opposition party said that PTI has "died on its own" before making any gains and its leadership was running away from accountability.

"Imran Khan was harming not only the country but also national institutions by spreading hatred for the sake of power", he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Imran Khan used state institutions including NAB to target his opponents in the last four year's government.

Replying to a query, he hailed that since Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took over Foreign Ministry, he has been quite active on the international front, promoting Pakistan's relations with all the countries, adding, Pakistan's foreign policy has become quite active since the last one year.

He said that Pakistan is working on a policy to maintain balanced relations with all other countries.

To another query, he answered that PTI workers and goons had violated human rights on May 9, violated the constitution and law and order in the country on the direction of their leadership.

The leaders leaving the PTI have no pressure to leave the party as they have realized the reality behind the dirty politics of Imran Khan, he added.

He also expressed confidence that People's Party will win the upcoming general elections, adding, we are not afraid of elections, People's Party is ready for elections. We will defeat our political opponents with the power of public vote.