PTI Leadership Should Assist Govt In Providing Relief To Flood-victims At This Critical Time: Nihal Hashmi

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2022 | 10:40 AM

PTI leadership should assist govt in providing relief to flood-victims at this critical time: Nihal Hashmi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N senior Leader Nihal Hashmi on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership should shun their petty politics and help the government to provide relief to flood affectees in different parts of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that this is not the right time for them to politicize the situation as people were passing through difficult times due to flash floods which caused heavy loss of life and property to them.

He criticized that Imran Khan is doing politics for his personal gains instead of making concerted efforts to reduce suffering of the flood-affected people in the country.

He said PTI always demonstrated non-democratic attitude towards challenges faced by the country adding, now all legal action will be taken against former premier Imran Khan for hatching a grand conspiracy against state institutions.

Replying to a question, he said Khan always lied to the nation, it is about time he should face the truth adding that "Imran Khan will have to be answerable for attacking state institutions".

"An incompetent person is using inappropriate language which can harm the country's reputation and that can never be tolerated anymore", he added.

