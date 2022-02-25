UrduPoint.com

PTI Leadership Striving Hard To Overcome Inflation, Boost Economy: Usman Dar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard to overcome inflation and boost economy of the country

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leadership would complete its five years without facing any pressure of the Opposition parties, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He suggested the Opposition members to prepare for by-elections being organized in Punjab and avoid playing game on media for bringing no-confidence move.

The world developed countries, he said were also facing the challenges of price hike emerged due to COVID and surge in petroleum prices.

The incumbent government, he said was taking measures to control price hike of commodities and added after few months the issue of inflation would be resolved. The SAPM urged the political parties particularly Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, to visit their Constituencies and resolve the problems of the people.

He said that PTI would win by-elections and general election of 2023, on the basis of development works and better performance.

