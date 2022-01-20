PTI leadership to control inflation, present people-friendly budget: Sh Rasheed

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 11:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday said, Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully capable to control inflation and present a good budget for the people of Pakistan.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership wanted to send all corrupt persons behind the bar and for this, accountability process would continue without any pressure.

He said the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete the constitutional tenure sans threat of long march being planned by Opposition during the month of March.

The people, he said would never support any political party leader who could not deliver for the common man.

Commenting on new wave of terrorism entering Pakistan, he said security institutions are fully alert and working against terrorism.

The minister said terrorists wanted to create panic in this part of the region but national institutions are fully prepared to avert negative designs of disgruntled elements.

To a question about Opposition's agenda for long march, he said Opposition should review the dates of march towards capital.

He suggested that Opposition should come with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari before the month of March. He made it clear that Opposition had no power to topple the government because the people like the ideology of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the incumbent government would complete five year without any pressure of Opposition.

