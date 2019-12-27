UrduPoint.com
PTI Leadership To Overcome Present Challenges With Public Support: Ali M Khan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 10:09 PM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan with full support of people was trying to overcome present challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan with full support of people was trying to overcome present challenges.

The people were standing behind the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and the government to put the country on path of speedy progress, he stated while speaking in a private news channel program.

Expressing dismay over decades long ruling of Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh, he said that the leadership of PPP had failed to deliver and resolve problems of masses living in the province of Sindh.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would have to bear debt pile up issue surfaced due to massive borrowing of the last regimes.

Ali M Khan said that both the leaders of previous governments could not produce justification over spending of heavy loans taken during their period of tenures.

He said that PTI government was paying back debt money taken by the last governments. He said that current account deficit had been reduced due to the better economic policies of the present government.

The state minister further stated that present government under the leadership of Imran Khan was taking all important measures to improve the living standard of the common man.

In reply to a question he said that incumbent government was bringing amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB), laws so that any public office holder could answer about their assets beyond limits.

