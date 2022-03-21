PTI leadership to produce evidence of horse-trading before public soon: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would disclose solid information and evidence of horse-trading before the public soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would disclose solid information and evidence of horse-trading before the public soon.

Opposition parties are promoting horse-trading to divide the PTI members, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We will unearth the information before public soon, he said. The conspiracy was also being hatched against the PTI government, he said.

In reply to a question, he said coalition partners are contacting PTI leadership for their full support. The members have also given full assurance to Prime Minister Imran Khan for not leaving the partnership with PTI government at any cost, he added.