PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan was trying to create unrest in the country.

The PTI leaders and workers had brought a mob in the federal capital and tried to sabotage peaceful environment of the sensitive areas, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The coalition government, he said would not allow anyone to disturb peace of the Federal Capital. Commenting on early elections as demanded by the PTI leaders, he said the country was passing through a crucial phase due to heavy rains and floods.

"We are taking all possible measures to complete the task of relief and rehabilitation to restore normalcy in the flood-hit areas," he said.

Imran Khan and his party members were organizing public meetings in different cities to convince the supporters for early election, he said, adding that the PTI had lost its popularity.

The next election would be held as per schedule. He made it clear that government would fulfill the responsibility of relief and rehabilitation work on priority basis, adding that early election was not possible in the flood-affected parts of the country. The next election would be held in 2023, he stated.