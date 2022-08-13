PTI leadership under fire on social media over flag hoisting issue in Lahore

(@Abdulla99267510)

The video clips show PTI's flags are being hoisted above the national flags on the roads of the provincial capital.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) is under fireafter some clips party's flags replacing the national flag at roads in the provincial capital went viral on social media.



There is a top trend "contempt of national flag is not acceptable," on Twitter in which the PTI and its leadership is being criticized.







Hoisting party flag over the national flag is violation of the law for being disgraceful act. The video clips making rounds on the social media have shown some scenes where the national flag was replaced by the PTI flag.

The development has taken place at the moment when the whole country is all set to celebrate silver jubilee of 75 years independence. People are buying national flags, banners, buntings and badges to mark the day.

The PML-N's social media have also launched campaign against the PTI over flag hoisting issue.

Howevre, the PTI supporters say on social media that it is fake and propaganda campaign as no PTI flag was hoisted above the nationa flag.