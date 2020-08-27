PTI leadership, workers present in worst affected areas: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Members of National Assembly and Sindh Assembly along with the party workers were present in the worst rain-affected areas of the city to help the residents and monitor the rescue activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Members of National Assembly and Sindh Assembly along with the party workers were present in the worst rain-affected areas of the city to help the residents and monitor the rescue activities.

"Our MNA, MPAs accompanied by workers are on the ground and helping stranded people and are giving me update," he said while taking to a private tv channel here on Thursday afternoon.

He said the city was faced to a calamity situation. It never rained so heavily over last ninty years. It was flood-like situation and emergency measures were needed for the safety of life and property of the people.

Heavy machinery was needed. However, he continued, 70 teams of Pakistan Army were busy in rescue operation in various areas , besides National Disaster Management Authority and Frontier Works Organisation.

The Governor said that at present to rescue the people in many areas of the city was a big challenge to the government, and the Federal Government agencies including Pakistan Army and PTI leaders and workers were doing their best.

"Don't expect instant relief operation. First job for us is to rescue people," he remarked.

Imran Ismail said that he had requested the Prime Minister to declare emergency in Karachi or all possible emergency measures be taken to save Karachi.