PTI Leadership Working For Rule Of Law: Kanwal

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leader Kanwal Shauzab on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working for strengthening the rule of law in the country.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was making all out efforts to ensure supremacy of law in the country, she said while talking to a private television channel.

"No one is above the law in Pakistan, " She said.

Commenting on a local journalist's issue, she said the journalist was found involved in challenging writ of the State.

She said every citizen should obey and respect the law. She said, it is the responsibility of the citizen to adopt legal forum for registration of any grievance.

The Federal investigation agency, she said is a national institution operating across the country. She said FIA holds the right to take action after registration of a complaintagainst the violators of the law.

