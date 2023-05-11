PTI leadership yet to condemn violent protests: Sherry Rehman

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leadership was yet to condemn the violent protests that have been ongoing in the country, despite the chaos and destruction caused by the party's workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leadership was yet to condemn the violent protests that have been ongoing in the country, despite the chaos and destruction caused by the party's workers.

She stated that PTI should have immediately condemned the violent protest and it should have taken steps to control the situation, instead of fueling it further and encouraging workers to destroy everything, a news release said.

Rehman added that after a long, violent 24-hour protest, the PTI leaders claimed that the party had no connection to the protesters. She emphasized that instead of calling off the violent protests and apologizing, Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were justifying the violent acts, which she considers unacceptable.

The minister mentioned that organized attacks were carried out on sensitive installations and government and private properties were damaged.

She stated, "This was not an appropriate reaction to a lawful arrest and that PPP strongly opposes and condemns violent political protests in any form. It is the job of a political party's leadership to prevent provocation, neither incite violence nor incite attacks on national institutions and public properties. The way PTI leadership used the protesters and violence for political interests, is highly irresponsible and condemnable."She said, "Peaceful protests are a constitutional right, but Tehreek-e-Insaf clearly does not understand the difference between peaceful and violent protests."