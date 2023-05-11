(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the way Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s leadership fueled protests and agitations was a very irresponsible and dangerous reaction.

In a series of tweets, she lambasted the PTI leadership for triggering violence across the country after the arrest of its party chairman.

Senator Rehman said the leadership of PTI could have controlled the violent protests in time, but it was a pity that the violence of the agitating workers was not even condemned.

She added that the PTI leadership told the violent protesters to "set fire, burn, break up" but later showed indifference to the violent activists instead of stopping them.

"Systematic attacks on sensitive institutions, public and private properties. This was not the reaction of a political party at all. This is the terrible consequences of Tehreek-e-Insaf's division and hateful style of politics that are emerging," Sherry Rehman said.

The leadership of political parties did not incite workers to arson and incitement, but rather the function of leadership was to control workers and prevent them from provocation, she added.

"Peaceful demonstration is the constitutional right of every party and person, but Tehreek-e-Insaf does not know the difference between peaceful and violent protest," the minister added.