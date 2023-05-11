UrduPoint.com

PTI Leadership's Conduct To Fuel Protests, Agitations Irresponsible & Dangerous: Sherry Rehman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PTI leadership's conduct to fuel protests, agitations irresponsible & dangerous: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the way Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s leadership fueled protests and agitations was a very irresponsible and dangerous reaction.

In a series of tweets, she lambasted the PTI leadership for triggering violence across the country after the arrest of its party chairman.

Senator Rehman said the leadership of PTI could have controlled the violent protests in time, but it was a pity that the violence of the agitating workers was not even condemned.

She added that the PTI leadership told the violent protesters to "set fire, burn, break up" but later showed indifference to the violent activists instead of stopping them.

"Systematic attacks on sensitive institutions, public and private properties. This was not the reaction of a political party at all. This is the terrible consequences of Tehreek-e-Insaf's division and hateful style of politics that are emerging," Sherry Rehman said.

The leadership of political parties did not incite workers to arson and incitement, but rather the function of leadership was to control workers and prevent them from provocation, she added.

"Peaceful demonstration is the constitutional right of every party and person, but Tehreek-e-Insaf does not know the difference between peaceful and violent protest," the minister added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Sherry Rehman All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organizati ..

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organization

6 minutes ago
 CJP expresses concerns over violation of court san ..

CJP expresses concerns over violation of court sanctity during Imran Khan’s ar ..

24 minutes ago
 e&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship ac ..

E&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship across Europe, Middle East, and ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pr ..

Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pricing documentation requiremen ..

2 hours ago
 IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, rea ..

IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, reaffirms trust in Pakistan's eco ..

2 hours ago
 Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islam ..

Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.