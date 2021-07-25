PTI leads by winning 4 AJKLA seats out of six constituencies' results

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) appeared leading in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJKLA) elections as per the initial trends and results announced by the Election Commission (EC) here on Sunday.

According to the unconfirmed and unofficial results, the PTI won four seats, out of the six constituencies' results announced by the EC, while its arch rivals Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) secured one seat each.

In LA-43 Valley-4, PTI candidate Javed Ahmad Butt won the seat by securing 774 votes and defeating his close contender PML-N candidate Naseema Wani who secured 720.

In LA- 41 Valley-2, PTI candidate Dewan Ghulam Mohiuddin clinched victory by securing 2,326 votes against his rival Akram Butt of PML-N managed to get just 741 votes.

In LA-45 Kashmir Valley-6, PTI candidate Abdul Majid Khan retained his seat by securing 1,545 votes against his rival independent candidate Abdul Nasir Khan who secured 718 votes.

In LA- 38 Jammu-6, PTI candidate Akbar Ibrahim Chaudhary won by securing 12.219 votes while PML-N candidate Chaudhary Zeeshan took second position by securing 7,325 votes.

In LA-40 Valley-I, PPP's Amir Abdul Ghafar lone clinched victory by getting 2,348 votes while his closet rival PTI's candidate Muhammad Saleem But could only secure 796 votes.

In LA- 44 Valley- 5, PMLN candidate Ahmad Raza Qadri won the election by securing 2007 votes against his rival candidate Mehr Un Nisa of the Muslim Conference (MC) who secured 1,163 votes.

The polling, which started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break, was held to elect 45 legislators of AJK Assembly, 33 from AJK and 12 from all four provinces of Pakistan called 'refugee seats', in overall a charged but peaceful environment.

There were over 3.22 million Kashmiri registered voters including 1,752,788 male and 1,468,005 female. Nearly, 6,139 polling stations were established to facilitate the voters.

A total of 587 candidates contested the elections in 33 Constituencies of Azad Kashmir districts and 121 candidates on 12 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in Pakistan.

AJK Election Commission had finalized foolproof arrangements to hold free, fair, and transparent elections in a peaceful manner.

Over 40,000 security personnel including Pak Army, FC, Rangers and police were deployed in all constituencies of AJK to ensure a peaceful atmosphere for the polling process.

The Kashmiris living in different areas of Pakistan also exercised their vote to choose their candidates on 12 constituencies meant of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in various parts of Pakistan.

Talking to APP, AJK Secretary Election Commission (EC) Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan said the General Elections 2021 were held in a free, fair and transparent manner, rejecting the rigging allegations from some quarters. "No complaint has been received from any part of the state in this regard." He said no one was allowed to cast vote without original National Computerized Identity Card (CNIC), adding the EC looked into some complaints on its own and found no truth in them after complete verification. "Alhamdulillah!, the election process was generally peaceful." The secretary said that voters inside the polling stations were allowed to cast their votes even after ending of the announced closing time - 5 pm.

He disagreed with the questioner that polling was not allowed in some constituencies due to law and order situation. "We have not received any report regarding the closing of polling at any polling station before the scheduled time."He expressed the satisfaction over the law and order, and appreciated the performance of police and Pakistan army for ensuring peaceful conduct of the elections.

He said the AJK Chief Election Commissioner and EC members had visited all over the AJK to examine arrangements made for holding of the elections in a transparent manner.