PTI Leaves KP People In Lurch: PM's Aide

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Acting president of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Water Resources, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said the PTI leadership has left the people of KP in the lurch

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Acting president of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Water Resources, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said the PTI leadership has left the people of KP in the lurch.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said the incompetency and poor performance of the former PTI government was exposed before the KP people.

The PPP leader termed the silence of PTI over the terrorist attack on Police Lines mosque a sorrowful act and added that the former provincial ministers, during their one-hour-long press conference, did not speak a single word about the tragedy. "The whole press conference revolved around elections and politics, and did not even condemn the blast.

" He said resolving public issues is the utmost priority of PPP and they will not leave people alone. The decade-long rule of the PTI in KP has proven to be worst incompetent and funds received from the Federal government were spent on the negative politics of Imran Khan.

Bacha said the top leadership of PTI is lacking experience in political management; their politics is based on accusation and their performance is limited only to social media.

He further said the Malam Jabba scandal, and irregularities in BRT and the billion Tree Tsunami projects speak volumes about corruption during the PTI government.

