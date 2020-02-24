PTI led government devastates country: PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah has said the incumbent government has ruined the country and no economic stability will come in the country unless political stability comes

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah has said the incumbent government has ruined the country and no economic stability will come in the country unless political stability comes.Talking to a private tv channel here he alleged government in nexus with the institutions was registering fake and fabricated cases against political rivals.

Police have also been tasked to register fake cases against the political rivals. Pakistan Bar Council and lawyers fraternity should play their role in this respect.He remarked rulers are displaying their name plates on PML-N projects.

But they have not built any project of their own .We are seeing inflation issue seriously. We don't expect any goodness from the sitting government. We will announce to stage protest in consensus with opposition.

We don't want to divide opposition by staging self styled protest. PPP and Maulana Fazlur Rehman have also announced to voice protest.He pointed out that Shahbaz Sharif was staying in London only in connection with Nawaz Sharif operation. As soon as Nawaz Sharif recovers, Shahbaz will return to Pakistan, he stated.