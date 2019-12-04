UrduPoint.com
PTI Led Government Makes Efforts To Strengthen Country's Economy: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:44 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf (PTI) led government was striving hard for strengthening the country's economy and welfare of the masses at grassroots level.

The problems of masses would be resolved after taking development initiatives by the government while positive change in existing situation would also be achieved.

Talking to media persons here at city secretariat of PTI here Wednesday the Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Niazi said that efforts would also be continued to make country respectable in the comity of nations.

He said that under the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, the foreign investors were also taking keen interest to invest in the country in different fields.

The Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was also working day and night to implement the PM's vision accordingly, he added.

He said that international community was also expressing confidence on the country's economy, leadership and government initiatives to uplift the economic condition for businessmen.

The problems of Sargodha would be resolved soon and in this regard a comprehensive plan has also been prepared, he said.

All out efforts would be made to provide all basic facilities to the masses at their door steps, the minister said.

