PTI-led government steering country in right direction: KP Agriculture minister Mohibullah Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan Monday said the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was steering the country in right direction and had put it on the path of development and prosperity.

Addressing a road inauguration ceremony in Matta area of Swat, the minister said the PTI government inherited the country with economic challenges but Prime Minister Imran Khan turned around the national economy and put the country on a path to progress and development as a result of prudent economic policies. On the other hand, the minister said the opposition parties could not digest the era of development and had resorted to politics of agitation to thwart the process.

Currently, he said, the opposition parties were pursuing a single point agenda and that was to hide their looted money. He said the people also had confidence in policies of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government that had always worked for betterment and welfare of people.

He said that work on phase-11 of Matta to Swat Motorway would start during tenure of the PTI, adding projects including construction of Agriculture University Swat, Engineering University, hospital, power station Matta, road from Bha to District Dir, degree colleges and other mega projects would bring about socio-economicd development in Swat.