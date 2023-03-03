UrduPoint.com

PTI-led Government Stopped The Initiation Of HESCO During Last Four Years:Federal Minister For Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 08:59 PM

PTI-led government stopped the initiation of HESCO during last four years:Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi Friday said that during the last four years, the PTI-led federal government had stopped the initiation of Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO) which was notified by the then prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi and now it would be materialized with a cost of 16 billion rupees

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi Friday said that during the last four years, the PTI-led federal government had stopped the initiation of Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO) which was notified by the then prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi and now it would be materialized with a cost of 16 billion rupees.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of Sui Gas supply projects for villages Sarbanna and Desal Harno in Abbottabad.

The minister further said that this mega project would also be a foundation for the establishment of Hazara province.

Murtaza Abbassi said that the PTI government had stopped all developmental projects those were initiated by the PML-N in the region, if they did not stop sui gas supply project then the people of Galyat would be able to get the benefit of the facility.

Talking about the current situation, the minister said that PML-N and other allied parties are trying their best to bring the country back on the track of prosperity and soon they would be able to provide relief to the masses.

He said that the people of the Hazara division love PML-N and that they would support their candidates in the upcoming general elections and would give them the mandate to bring the country back on track.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Sui Gas Abbottabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Company All Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Love

Recent Stories

Quad Countries Oppose Any Unilateral Actions in So ..

Quad Countries Oppose Any Unilateral Actions in South, East China Seas - Joint S ..

6 minutes ago
 Court awards rigorous imprisonment to lady drugs s ..

Court awards rigorous imprisonment to lady drugs smuggler

6 minutes ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Still Committed to 'N ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Still Committed to 'No Money to Ukraine'

6 minutes ago
 Amazon Halts Development of Second Company Headqua ..

Amazon Halts Development of Second Company Headquarters Amid Layoffs - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Indiscriminate action against WASA defaulters to c ..

Indiscriminate action against WASA defaulters to continue

4 minutes ago
 Three suspects arrested in Lahore

Three suspects arrested in Lahore

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.