PTI-led government stopped the initiation of HESCO during last four years:Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi Friday said that during the last four years, the PTI-led federal government had stopped the initiation of Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO) which was notified by the then prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi and now it would be materialized with a cost of 16 billion rupees.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of Sui Gas supply projects for villages Sarbanna and Desal Harno in Abbottabad.

The minister further said that this mega project would also be a foundation for the establishment of Hazara province.

Murtaza Abbassi said that the PTI government had stopped all developmental projects those were initiated by the PML-N in the region, if they did not stop sui gas supply project then the people of Galyat would be able to get the benefit of the facility.

Talking about the current situation, the minister said that PML-N and other allied parties are trying their best to bring the country back on the track of prosperity and soon they would be able to provide relief to the masses.

He said that the people of the Hazara division love PML-N and that they would support their candidates in the upcoming general elections and would give them the mandate to bring the country back on track.