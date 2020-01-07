UrduPoint.com
PTI-led Govt Committed To Eradicate Menace Of Corruption From Society: Ali Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said that his government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan is committed to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country and they would never compromise on it.

Talking to private news channel, he said Imran Khan's government strongly "believes serving the common people and remain always concerned about the same".

'No one found involved in corrupt practices would be spared and will be punished accordingly', he said.

He criticized that the previous governments did not take appropriate steps to eliminate corruption and unfortunately political bigwigs are also involved in money laundering.

He advised that opposition parties should avoid unnecessary criticism and work for the welfare of the public.

No corrupt leader would be able to enjoy any favor on the basis of political affiliation, he added.

PTI led government is always ready to welcome all positive suggestions from the opposition for transparent accountability and bringing reforms in institutions.

"It is need of the hour to strengthen our anti-corruption institutions and make effective reforms for their better performance", he added.

The opposition parties should cooperate with incumbent government to make Pakistan a corruption free land, he urged.

