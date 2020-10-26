(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zahoor Shakir said Monday the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government was committed to providing all basic necessities of life.

He said that the government was pursuing a number of public welfare-oriented initiatives which would help a great deal to uplift lives of people from under privileged segments of the society. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation from Hangu district here.

He said that every possible effort was underway to bring Hangu district at par with settled districts of the province.

The past regimes, he said, did nothing but kept deprived the tribal people of their due rights.

He said neither in education or health sectors nor in infrastructural development or portable water sectors any vital projects were initiated earlier, would adding these measures remove the sense of deprivation among Hangu people.

He also said that the district's hospital would be equipped with all modern healthcare facilities so that people could get quality treatment.

He assured the delegation of resolving its genuine problems, adding solid measures would be taken in this regard.