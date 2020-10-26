UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI-led Govt Committed To Masses' Welfare: CM's Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 12:38 PM

PTI-led govt committed to masses' welfare: CM's aide

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zahoor Shakir said Monday the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government was committed to providing all basic necessities of lif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zahoor Shakir said Monday the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government was committed to providing all basic necessities of life.

He said that the government was pursuing a number of public welfare-oriented initiatives which would help a great deal to uplift lives of people from under privileged segments of the society. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation from Hangu district here.

He said that every possible effort was underway to bring Hangu district at par with settled districts of the province.

The past regimes, he said, did nothing but kept deprived the tribal people of their due rights.

He said neither in education or health sectors nor in infrastructural development or portable water sectors any vital projects were initiated earlier, would adding these measures remove the sense of deprivation among Hangu people.

He also said that the district's hospital would be equipped with all modern healthcare facilities so that people could get quality treatment.

He assured the delegation of resolving its genuine problems, adding solid measures would be taken in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hajj Education Water Hangu All From Government

Recent Stories

Aijaz Rehmani urges people to observe Oct 27 as Bl ..

45 seconds ago

Taliban Slams Macron's Statement Against Radical I ..

47 seconds ago

Minister resolves to protect, promote forestation

48 seconds ago

To mark Oct 27 as black day, GB govt chalks out co ..

50 seconds ago

Ebeko Volcano on Kuril Islands Spews Ash 3 Miles I ..

15 minutes ago

Morocco Decries Publication of Mohammad (PBUH) Car ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.