PTI-led govt committed towards poverty alleviation, combating illiteracy, providing speedy justice: Leaders

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Thursday highlighted that the government is committed towards poverty alleviations besides reducing unemployment, combating illiteracy, providing speedy justice and upholding the human rights.

Talking to Radio Pakistan's Current Affairs programmes, the experts said PM Imran Khan's government is working on a number of development programmes that would help bringing change in the lives of common people.

They also highlighted economic growth of the country and also shared many economic milestones achieved by the present government.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that Prime minister Imran Khan is a very sympathetic human being and cannot see the sufferings of people.

Exampulary Ehsaas program itself depicts the true intentions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for the most neglected and marginalized segments of the country, he added.

He said that Pakistan Citizen Portal is an integrated citizens grievance redressal system connecting all government organizations both at Federal and provincial levels also a major initiative taken by the incumbent government to resolve the issues of general public.

All the institutions are under observation to facilitate the common man at earliest, he said, adding, it is an opportunity for common people to have direct access with prime minister and inform him about the issues they are facing.

He said Overseas Pakistanis are the backbone of Pakistan's economy and it is highly imperative to resolve their issues.

The Prime Minister is personally observing the whole system and committed to facilitate the overseas Pakistani at his best, minister said.

Citizen portal is useful not only for Pakistanis but people who are living far from their homeland, he said.

Senator Faisal Javed said overall purpose of citizen portal is to address the issues of common people as soon as possible.

It has received and resolved the record number of quires in limited time, he added.

It is an effective platform to directly register the issues faced by the general public, he said, adding, its network is now expanded for speedy resolution of quires and complaints.

Sadaqat Ali Abbasi also said poverty alleviation is the core objective of incumbent government and the economic, legal and social justice should be served at any cost.

PM Imran Khan has started his tenure with a motive to uphold the neglected people of the society and provide transparent justice and facilitation, he highlighted.

The prime minister is highly concerned with the health condition of people, he added.

He said the country would be put on right direction under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI government was striving to raise the living standard of the people by ensuring the early and smooth provision of all the basic facilities at their doorsteps, he added.