PTI-led govt determine to keep its words on national issues: Haleem Adil

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh said while criticizing all opposition parties on Tuesday that "we act as we say" while opposition's narrative on national issues was always a great conflict.

Talking to a private news channel he remarked, the stance of opposition was strengthening the narrative of our neighbor country as it always knitted conspiracies to unstable Pakistan, all opposition parties were trying to achieve personal interests hidden behind the religion card.

While responding a question he advised Maulana Fazul ur Rehman to not indulge students of religious seminaries in politics, he further added that president Jamiat e Ulema islam should not waste energy in provoking other Islamic leaders of the country against the incumbent government since the prime minister's popularity graph in religious circle went up after his UNGA speech on September 27.