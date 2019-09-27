PTI led govt lauded for economy boosting

Syed Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has said that national economy had been boosting and developing thanks to the policies introduced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led government

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Syed Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has said that national economy had been boosting and developing thanks to the policies introduced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led government.

Talking to journalists here, he said that the country had faced economic crisis in previous regime. He said that economy was in fragile condition when the PTI came in power after masses gave its mandate in general elections.

He said that due to policies introduced by dynamic personality of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, the country had been put on track of development.

"The country is going to get goals of progress and prosperity thanks to the policies of PTI-led government," he said.

He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for convincing the USA and international community over Kashmir issue. "Credit goes to PM Imran Khan for introducing a better foreign policy and getting support and cooperation of world community over Kashmir issue," he said.