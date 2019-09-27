UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Led Govt Lauded For Economy Boosting

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 11:40 AM

PTI led govt lauded for economy boosting

Syed Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has said that national economy had been boosting and developing thanks to the policies introduced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led government

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Syed Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has said that national economy had been boosting and developing thanks to the policies introduced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led government.

Talking to journalists here, he said that the country had faced economic crisis in previous regime. He said that economy was in fragile condition when the PTI came in power after masses gave its mandate in general elections.

He said that due to policies introduced by dynamic personality of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, the country had been put on track of development.

"The country is going to get goals of progress and prosperity thanks to the policies of PTI-led government," he said.

He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for convincing the USA and international community over Kashmir issue. "Credit goes to PM Imran Khan for introducing a better foreign policy and getting support and cooperation of world community over Kashmir issue," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Progress Government

Recent Stories

UN to send peace keeping forces in Kashmir valley ..

6 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 27, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Five-day weather forecast

10 hours ago

Jiu-Jitsu Tolerance Championship opens in Al Ain

11 hours ago

Al Zeyoudi wraps up successful participation in UN ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.